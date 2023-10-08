First-Ever Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition Launches at Expo Centre Sharjah

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, October 7, 2023

The first edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), kicked off on October 6 and will continue to open its doors to perfume, oud, and musk enthusiasts through October 14. The exhibition features 500 local and global brands showcasing the perfume industry’s latest high-demand offerings alongside innovative fragrance products on display for the first time especially for exhibition visitors.

H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI and ECS, presided over the exhibition’s opening, attended by Second Vice Chairman of the SCCI Board of Directors H.E. Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, several Chamber members, and ECS CEO H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa.

Attendees toured the showrooms and were informed by exhibitors about their wares, which included prime international perfume products, oud oils, and ouds. At the “Emiratis for Ouds and Perfumes” booth, they perused innovative fragrances and products displayed by an elite group of entrepreneurs and young Emiratis working in the perfume industry.

“The Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition provides added value to the series of exhibits and activities hosted and organised annually by Expo Centre Sharjah,” H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais noted. “Sharjah Chamber is committed to supporting this work to open the way for countless brands, industrialists, innovators, experts, and entrepreneurs to participate and share with perfume and oud enthusiasts and local and international visitors the newest products of this vital industry, which has been entrenched in our region’s culture since the times of our ancestors.”

“We are committed to the constant development of this industry,” he stated, praising the premium perfume exhibit presented by entrepreneurs and young Emiratis at the “Emiratis for Ouds and Perfumes” booth. This booth, he said, was launched by the Chamber to support the talents of Emirati youth in the perfumes industry, giving them the opportunity to exchange expertise and experiences with the major local and global companies participating in the event.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa said the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition has proven its success from day one through its high visitor turnout, as well as the participation of key players in the perfumes and oud industry and big names in essential oils and musk and amber blends from across the UAE and the Gulf. The event, he said, serves as an opportunity to exchange expertise and best practices while showing off the latest industry products, with the aim of meeting consumer demand and catering to perfume lovers.

The exhibition brings together top brand names in the perfumes industry from the Middle East and around the world. Its doors are open to welcome fragrance lovers, merchants, and buyers from 2pm to 10:30pm on weekdays, 3pm to 10:30 pm on Friday, and 12pm to 10:30pm on Saturday and Sunday.





