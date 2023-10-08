Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Northwestern Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

KABUL, 7th October, 2023 (WAM) -- A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit western Afghanistan this morning, with no reports of casualties or damage so far.

The US Geological Survey Centre said the epicentre was 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the city of Herat and was quickly followed by three aftershocks of magnitude 5.5, 4.7 and 6.2.