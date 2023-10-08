QRCS, Turkiye's IHH Sign Pact To Launch Global Orphan Care Project

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and Turkiye's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) have signed a cooperation agreement to jointly construct the Hayatı Şehir City for Orphans in Istanbul.

Expected to be completed in 24 months, the new city will accommodate up to 1,200 orphans affected by the Syria-Turkiye earthquake, as well as other orphans from different parts of the world. The foundation stone–laying ceremony is planned to be held late this month.

The agreement was signed by Acting Secretary-General of QRCS Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi and Secretary-General of IHH Durmuş Aydın. The signing ceremony was attended by Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS, Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, Head of International Development Programs at QRCS Said Tijani, and a high-profile delegation from IHH.

Al Emadi welcomed this promising cooperation with IHH, which was inspired by the close relations between QRCS and the Turkish Red Crescent.

“We are proud to cooperate with a humanitarian organization that works in many parts of the world,” noted Al Emadi.“This partnership testifies to QRCS's firm commitment to providing support and care for those in need, including the children who lost their families as a result of the earthquake, as well as other orphans from around the world. We hope that this integrated village will be a stable place for them to shape their own future and build normal lives.” Apart from IHH, the executive partner, there will be coordination with Turkiye's Ministry of Education (MoE), and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality will hire experienced engineers for the construction works, which involve two phases, under the supervision of QRCS office in Turkiye.

Aydin thanked QRCS for its efforts to help the victims of the Syria-Turkiye earthquake, as well as vulnerable people all over the world.

He considered the cooperation with QRCS on this extraordinary project as a“valuable opportunity to take care of orphans and create an appropriate environment for their upbringing, education, and development, thus offering them better future prospects and unlocking their potential”.

“This project will be a model of international cooperation to provide care and create opportunities for children in need,” he pointed out.“This charitable work is an icon that will hopefully motivate others to pay more attention to such projects that are in the best interest of communities.”