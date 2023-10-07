UAE Expresses Deep Concern About Violence Between Israelis, Palestinians,

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- The United Arab Emirates expressed its deep concern about the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, stressing the need to stop the escalation and preserve the lives of civilians.The UAE calls for exercising maximum restraint and an immediate ceasefire to avoid serious repercussions, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last night in a statement.The UAE, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, calls for the immediate reactivation of the international Quartet to revive the path of Arab-Israeli peace, the statement added.The UAE statement urged the international community to push all efforts to achieve comprehensive and just peace, and to prevent the region from being dragged into new levels of violence, tension, and instability.