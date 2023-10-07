World Knows Which Sponsors Of Terror Could Encourage, Organize Attack On Israel - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine says the whole world understands who, through their actions, could mastermind a terrorist attack by the Hamas group on Israel.

Zelensky stated this in his evening video address , seen by Ukrinform.

“Today's terrorist attack on Israel was thoroughly prepared, and the whole world understands which sponsors of terror could have encouraged and organized this attack. Israel has every right to protect itself from terror. So does any other state. And it is very important for the whole world to respond to terror in a united and principled fashion,” Zelensky said.

The president emphasized that terrorists must lose, no matter where they launch their rockets and no matter who they attack.

Zelensky:'s right to defense is beyond question

"And this is important for the whole world. Human life, peace and tranquility of nations are equally important everywhere – in Asia, Europe, Africa, America and Australia. Everywhere. Let the value of human life and the intolerance of terror be the principles that will finally unite the whole world," the head of state emphasized.

As reported, a massive rocket attack targeted the central and southern regions of Israel Saturday morning.

The death toll has exceeded 200, while nearly 1,100 Israelis have been injured, many seriously, according to the latest updates.

Hamas's senior military commander Mohammad al-Deif announced the start of the operation in a media broadcast, calling on Palestinians around the world to join the fight. He reported that 5,000 missiles had been fired off at Israel. Israel said 2,200 missiles had been launched at the country.

Israel's Minister of Defense approved the call-up of reserve soldiers in accordance with the IDF needs. The Israeli army announced the start of the counter-terrorist operation, "Swords of Iron," in response to the Hamas assault.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country is“at war”.

Israel's Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

The EU, Ukraine and a number of other countries have condemned the attacks on Israel.