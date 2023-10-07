Zelensky Expresses Condolences To Families Of Those Killed In Hamas Terrorist Attack On Israel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has expressed his condolences to the families of all those who died as a result of the terrorist attack by the Hamas group on Israel.

Zelensky spoke in an evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the whole world has seen horrific footage from Israel – footage of terrorists abusing women and men, taking even the elderly hostage without mercy... My condolences to all those whose loved ones have been killed! I wish a speedy recovery to everyone wounded," - said Zelensky.

The president emphasized that Ukraine's position is clear – anywhere on the planet, anyone who brings terror and death must be held accountable.

As reported, a massive rocket attack targeted the central and southern regions of Israel Saturday morning.

: Israel's right to defense is beyond questio

The death toll has exceeded 200, while nearly 1,100 Israelis have been injured, many seriously, according to the latest updates.

Hamas's senior military commander Mohammad al-Deif announced the start of the operation in a media broadcast, calling on Palestinians around the world to join the fight. He reported that 5,000 missiles had been fired off at Israel. Israel said 2,200 missiles had been launched at the country.

Israel's Minister of Defense approved the call-up of reserve soldiers in accordance with the IDF needs. The Israeli army announced the start of the counter-terrorist operation "Iron Swords" in response to the Hamas assault.

World knows which "sponsors of terror" could encourage, organize attack on Israel -

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country is“at war”.

Israel's Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

The EU, as well as the U.S., Ukraine, and a number of other countries, have condemned the attacks on Israel.