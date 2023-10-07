Vivek Mahajan Appointed As General Manager Of Grand Mercure Agra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Agra, 6th October 2023 - Grand Mercure Agra, an exciting addition to the vibrant hospitality landscape, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Vivek Mahajan as its General Manager. With a career spanning over 20 illustrious years in the luxury hospitality sector, Mr. Mahajan is set to lead this new venture in creating a benchmark for excellence in Agra.



In his new role as General Manager, Mr. Mahajan envisions Grand Mercure Agra as not just a hotel but an epitome of premium hospitality, comfort, and exceptional service. His mission is to establish this new property as the foremost destination in Agra, setting new standards of excellence in the hospitality industry.



Mr. Mahajan's extensive journey in the hospitality industry has been characterized by exceptional leadership roles at renowned establishments. He has previously served with distinction at the Oberoi Group, Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces, Wyndham Hotel, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, and most recently as the General Manager at a premiere property under the Louvre Group for the past 7 years. His substantial experience has honed his ability to maintain the highest standards of service and guest satisfaction.



An alumnus of BHM Bangalore, Mr. Mahajan's educational foundation has complemented his practical knowledge, shaping him into a well-rounded professional with a keen understanding of the industry's intricacies.



Talking about his new role, Mr. Vivek Mahajan said, "Stepping into the role of General Manager at Grand Mercure Agra is a privilege and an honor, I am thrilled as we embark on this remarkable journey together. Our vision is to create a haven of premium hospitality, warmth, and exceptional experiences in the heart of Agra. With a passionate team and a commitment to exceeding expectations, we aim to redefine the art of hospitality in this iconic city."



Beyond his professional commitments, Mr. Mahajan is known for his diverse interests, including music, books, exploring heritage and spiritual sites, and extensive traveling. His passion for these pursuits adds depth to his life, and he actively engages in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and orating activities, underscoring his dedication to community welfare and empowerment.



Mr. Mahajan believes in leading by example, where hard work and discipline are key to success. He is a strong sales and marketing personnel, adding yet another layer of expertise to his role.



Under his stewardship, guests can anticipate an extraordinary experience that transcends ordinary hotel stays. Grand Mercure Agra is thrilled to welcome Mr. Vivek Mahajan as its General Manager, and the entire team looks forward to an era of unparalleled hospitality and exceptional guest experiences under his guidance.





About Grand Mercure



Grand Mercure Hotels & Resorts tempts travelers with a charming and inviting hotel experience that appeals to their imagination and insatiable sense of discovery. With its debut in Asia Pacific nearly 20 years ago, the Grand Mercure network consists of more than 55 hotels that embrace cultural tradition, locally influenced cuisine and inspired artistic expression. Flagship hotels include Grand Mercure Bengaluru Gopalan Mall in India, Grand Mercure Belem Do Para in Brazil and Grand Mercure Rio de Janeiro Riocentro in Brazil. Grand Mercure is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.





About Accor



Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5 500 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.

