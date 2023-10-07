Ukraine Condemns Hamas Attacks On Israel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel.

This is stated in an MFA's post on the X social network, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks on civilians in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv," the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed support for Israel in its right to defend itself and its people.

As reported by Ukrinform, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, stated that there are currently no citizens of Ukraine among those injured as a result of hostilities in Israel.

MFA Ukraine has created an operational headquarters to assist Ukrainians in Israel and issued recommendations to Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to the central and southern regions of the country and to remain vigilant and closely monitor alerts from the authorities in Israel.

As reported, a massive rocket attack by Hamas targeted the central and southern regions of Israel Saturday morning. As a result, at least six people died and another 300 were injured.

Hamas's senior military commander Mohammad al-Deif announced the start of the operation in a media broadcast, calling on Palestinians around the world to join the fight. He reported that 5,000 rockets were fired at Israel. Israel said 2,200 rockets had been launched at the country.

Israel's minister of defense approved the call-up of reserve soldiers in accordance with the IDF needs. The Israeli army announced the start of the counter-terrorist operation "Iron Swords" in response to the Hamas attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel“is at war”.