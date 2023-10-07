Qatar Introduces A 30-Day Visa-Free Regime For Citizens Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Now citizens of Uzbekistan who have a return ticket and the validity period of their passport to go abroad is not less than 6 months can go to Qatar without a visa. Since June 5 this year, a 30-day visa-free regime has been introduced for Qatari citizens entering Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

Uzbekistan is among 101 countries that can be entered without a visa on the official portal of the government of Qatar, intended for issuing e-visas. It is reported that there are several conditions for entering Qatar without a visa.

In particular, the validity period of the passport for going abroad should not be less than 6 months, and the visitor should have a return ticket or an exit ticket to another country. Also, Uzbeks can stay in this country for 30 days without a visa.

In June of this year, on the eve of the visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad to Uzbekistan, a visa-free regime was introduced for Qatari citizens to enter Uzbekistan. According to this decree, Qatari people can enter Uzbekistan without a visa for a period of 30 days. On August 21, the Centrum Air airline announced that the first direct charter flights between the capitals of Uzbekistan and Qatar were launched. At the moment, electronic ticketing platforms show that there are no direct flights on the Tashkent-Doha route.