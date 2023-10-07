Qatar Introduces A 30-Day Visa-Free Regime For Citizens Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Now citizens of Uzbekistan who have a return ticket and the
validity period of their passport to go abroad is not less than 6
months can go to Qatar without a visa. Since June 5 this year, a
30-day visa-free regime has been introduced for Qatari citizens
entering Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing
Kun news agency.
Uzbekistan is among 101 countries that can be entered without a
visa on the official portal of the government of Qatar, intended
for issuing e-visas. It is reported that there are several
conditions for entering Qatar without a visa.
In particular, the validity period of the passport for going
abroad should not be less than 6 months, and the visitor should
have a return ticket or an exit ticket to another country. Also,
Uzbeks can stay in this country for 30 days without a visa.
In June of this year, on the eve of the visit of the Emir of Qatar
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad to Uzbekistan, a visa-free regime was
introduced for Qatari citizens to enter Uzbekistan.
According to this decree, Qatari people can enter Uzbekistan
without a visa for a period of 30 days.
On August 21, the Centrum Air airline announced that the first
direct charter flights between the capitals of Uzbekistan and Qatar
were launched. At the moment, electronic ticketing platforms show
that there are no direct flights on the Tashkent-Doha route.
MENAFN07102023000195011045ID1107205008
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.