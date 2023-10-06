Alkhater Meets Italian Official

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater met with the visiting Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation of Italy, Maria Tripodi. The meeting discussed co-operation relations between the two countries, especially in development projects. They also followed up on the results of the International Conference on Development and Migration, an event staged in Rome in July to address irregular migrations.

