K'taka BJP Protests Against Suspension Of 18 Mlas, Demands Immediate Revocation

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP staged a protest on Wednesday at the Vidhana Soudha premises against the state government's decision to suspend 18 of its MLAs for six months. The party also demanded an immediate revocation of the suspension.

The protest in front of former Chief Minister late Kengal Hanumanthaiah's statue saw the participation of several key BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, along with several MLAs and MLCs.

The leaders strongly criticised Speaker U.T. Khader for his decision to suspend the MLAs.

On March 21, in a major development, 18 BJP MLAs were suspended for six months from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly with immediate effect, on charges of showing disrespect to the Speaker's Chair and throwing torn copies of a Bill at him.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, R. Ashoka stated,“Karnataka Speaker U.T. Khader has illegally suspended 18 BJP MLAs. To protest against this injustice, we are staging this demonstration. We are elected representatives, not nominated members. They have no right to suspend us. We were protesting in the Assembly for justice, opposing the 4 per cent Muslim quota.”

Ashoka strongly criticised Speaker U.T. Khader's actions, citing past incidents where violence and misconduct occurred in the Assembly.

Ashoka stated,“In the past, former Speaker Yogish Bhat from Mangaluru was dragged and hit with a microphone. Former Deputy Speaker Dharme Gowda was humiliated and dragged, which led him to take his own life. CM Siddaramaiah himself once snatched a police commissioner's badge. He even kicked the Assembly door. We will continue our rightful protest and also meet the Governor regarding this issue.”

Addressing the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs, Ashoka questioned,“You have suspended our 18 legislators. Meanwhile, when the Assembly was not in session, the Speaker sat in the Speaker's chair and posed for photographs with his relatives and religious leaders. Is this justified? Is this democracy? Who gave him such authority?”

He also accused the Speaker of manipulating the proceedings regarding the 4 per cent Muslim reservation Bill.“The position of the Speaker is not based on religion, caste, or party affiliation. However, Speaker Khader's conduct has been questionable,” Ashoka criticized.

Commenting on the recent price hikes on commodities and services, Ashoka pointed out that he had warned earlier during the budget session about the Congress-led government's plan to increase prices throughout the year. "Within a month, they have started hiking fuel prices and other essential commodities. Soon, they will raise stamp duty and impose a garbage cess," he added.

B.Y. Vijayendra stated,“I have been informed that Speaker U.T. Khader is travelling. We will submit a memorandum to a senior official at his office in Vidhana Soudha. The issue is very clear. The Speaker's decision to suspend 18 BJP MLAs, who were peacefully protesting on the floor of the House, is unjust. The six-month suspension, which also restricts them from attending committee meetings, is an unprecedented and unacceptable move.”

“What nonsense is this?” Vijayendra questioned.

“We respect the Speaker, but he should not take an unconstitutional stand. He should not act as an agent of the Congress party. We demand that he revoke the suspension of all 18 BJP MLAs unconditionally,” he urged.

He further stated that until the suspension is lifted, BJP MLAs and MLCs will boycott committee meetings.

Speaker U.T. Khader is acting as a puppet of the ruling party and making unconstitutional decisions to please the Chief Minister.“The Speaker had previously stated that the suspension would be revoked. What is he waiting for now?” Vijayendra questioned.

Criticising the state government, Vijayendra said,“The arrogance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is evident. I am using the word 'arrogance' because, while the BJP has taken to the streets to protest against price hikes, last night (Tuesday), the Siddaramaiah-led government decided to increase diesel prices by Rs 2. This clearly shows their disregard for the people.”

"The government assumes that because they have announced their 'guarantees,' people are happy. I challenge the Chief Minister and his ministers to step out of their offices in Bengaluru and tour the state. Only then will they understand the hardships faced by ordinary people," Vijayendra said.

“I urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to have some sympathy for the common man and roll back these price hikes,” he demanded.