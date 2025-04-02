Russia: US Plan For Ukraine Peace Unacceptable

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The US peace plan for Ukraine in its current form is unacceptable to the Kremlin, Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday.

The Guardian quoted Russian Sergey Ryabkov as saying Russia took America's proposals and plans seriously, but they all were unacceptable to Moscow in the current form.

Ryabkov said:“We take the models and solutions proposed by the Americans very seriously, but we can't accept them all in their current form.”

According to him, the plan neglects some of the issues that Moscow considers the“root causes” of the Ukraine conflict.

He clarified:“As far as we can see, there is no place for our main demand, which is the“root cause” of the conflict. This gap must be filled.”

US President Donald Trump has previously expressed dissatisfaction with Moscow's slow progress in reaching an agreement.

Trump has warned if Russia obstructs the proposed peace deal, he would impose sanctions on countries that purchase its oil.

The US leader has also voiced his displeasure over Russian President Vladimir Putin's reluctance to end the war promptly.

