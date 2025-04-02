Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up About How Fashion Helped Her To Discover Herself

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has shared how fashion has played a pivotal role in her journey of self-discovery.

In a candid conversation, the actress opened up about how experimenting with different styles has helped her embrace her true self and express her individuality. Bhumi shared how fashion has become a powerful form of self-expression for her, allowing her to explore and embrace her true identity.

The 'Badhaai Do' actress told IANS,“Fashion, for me, is a form of self-expression. I have gone through a lot of self-discovery because of my fashion choices. And I have come to realize that in life, what I enjoy and who I am is when I do things that are unconventional. So, my fashion choices, my film choices, and the kind of life I want to live are different than normal, I would say. But that's me.”

Bhumi, who walked the ramp for fashion designer Amit Aggarwal's collection at Lakmé Fashion Week in Mumbai, was speaking at the Magnum Lounge during the fashion gala. At the event, Pednekar made a style statement in a Banarasi saree with a corset paired with balloon pants.

The actress also spoke about her upcoming project,“The Royals,” which also stars Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Chunky Panday, and Nora Fatehi. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, this eight-episode romantic comedy series promises to give a peek into the glamour and romance of royal life. Bhumi will be starring alongside Ishaan in the lead roles.

Expressing her excitement, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress mentioned she has not really been a part of an urban rom-com until now.

“My film The Royals is releasing very soon. I'm very excited about it. It's something I've not done. I've not done this genre. I've not really been a part of an urban rom-com, so I am very excited,” Bhumi shared.

Bhumi was last seen in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.