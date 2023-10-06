Cabinetm Introduces Stack Diagrams For Visualization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CabinetM's Stack Architecture Diagrams is an easy to use visualization tool that can be used to create architecture diagrams, map dataflows, technology roadmaps, customer journey maps, and workflow processes.

Marketing Ops teams and consultants can leverage 15,000+ logos in the CabinetM Directory To Quickly Create Architecture, Dataflow, and Customer Journey Diagrams

- Anita Brearton, Founder and CEO of CabinetMFRAMINGHAM, MA, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CabinetM Inc ., the marketing technology management platform for marketing operations teams and technology consultants, today announced it has released Stack Architecture Diagrams , an easy to use visualization tool that can be used to create architecture diagrams, map dataflows, technology roadmaps, customer journey maps, and workflow processes. With Stack Architecture Diagrams, users can drag and drop any of the 15,000+ logos on CabinetM's site as well as any custom-created internal technology logos into the diagram environment to simplify the process and time it takes to create a diagram.Diagrams can be:- Generated by a single user or in collaboration with team members.- Copied to simplify creating present and future states.- Exported as a png or shared to all CabinetM account members within the CabinetM environment.“Our users have told us that creating architecture and data flow diagrams with external tools is hugely time consuming,” said Anita Brearton, Founder and CEO of CabinetM.“With access to the 15,000+ logos in the CabinetM database, users can now create diagrams like pros in a fraction of the time it would normally take.”CabinetM's new Stack Architecture Diagram feature is available now at no charge to CabinetM subscription users.“Non-subscribers who want to create diagrams (architecture, data flow, roadmap, etc.) to support 2024 budgeting and planning can leverage Stack Architecture Diagrams by signing up for a free 14-day trial . There's no credit card required,” said Sheryl Schultz, President of CabinetM.“All diagrams can be easily exported in png format. Users will have to work fast, but that won't be a problem with this new feature.”About CabinetMCabinetM helps modern marketing teams manage the technology they have and find the tools they need. The CabinetM marketing technology management platform enables full lifecycle support around technology discovery, qualification, implementation and management, providing critical visibility and leverage to save time, money and drive revenue. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive database of over 15,000 marketing tools, and currently has the largest set of marketing stack data as a result of the thousand marketing stacks that have been built and are being managed on the platform. For additional information:

Sheryl Schultz

CabinetM, Inc

+1 508-380-5850

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Stack Architecture Overview