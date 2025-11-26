Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025: 30 Km Mileage, 6 Airbags, Rs 6 Lakh Check Details

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 is a great family car available at a starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh. It comes with a spacious cabin, excellent mileage, and advanced safety features like 6 airbags.

Looking for an affordable family car with a roomy interior, big boot, and great mileage? The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a top choice. It seats five comfortably and has a premium look.

The Baleno's ex-showroom price starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh, with GST benefits reducing prices. The CNG variant offers the best mileage of 30.61 km/kg among all hatchbacks.

The Baleno 2025 has a 1.2L petrol engine (88 bhp). The CNG model offers 76 bhp and great fuel savings. It's perfect for city and highway drives, making it ideal for families.

The 2025 Baleno doesn't compromise on safety, featuring 6 airbags, ESP, and a 360° camera. It has a 4-star NCAP rating. It's a great choice for families under Rs. 8 lakh.