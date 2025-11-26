403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanese PM says nation is undergoing “war of attrition”
(MENAFN) Lebanon is confronting what Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described as a “war of attrition,” urging the country to take all necessary measures to address potential escalation by Israel, according to reports.
“We are in a war whose pace is escalating and has taken the form of a one-sided war of attrition by Israel,” Salam said during a press conference following a visit to Beirut Port. He added, “We will work to mobilize more Arab and international support to stop these attacks and push for an Israeli withdrawal.”
The remarks come after an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut on Sunday targeted senior Hezbollah commander Haitham Tabatabai, killing five people and injuring 28 others. Tensions in southern Lebanon have intensified in recent weeks as Israeli forces have conducted near-daily air raids, citing operations against Hezbollah personnel and infrastructure.
According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least 331 people have been killed and 945 injured by Israeli fire since a ceasefire took effect on Nov. 27, 2024.
Salam also emphasized the significance of Beirut Port, calling it “the memory and future of the city,” and highlighted the government’s focus on economic recovery. “A key pillar of that is developing and modernizing Beirut Port,” he said, noting that Lebanon aims to position the port as a central hub in Levantine transportation routes.
He further announced an agreement reached last week with the World Bank to conduct a study on transportation connections linking Lebanon with the wider region, covering seaports, airports, and land routes.
“We are in a war whose pace is escalating and has taken the form of a one-sided war of attrition by Israel,” Salam said during a press conference following a visit to Beirut Port. He added, “We will work to mobilize more Arab and international support to stop these attacks and push for an Israeli withdrawal.”
The remarks come after an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut on Sunday targeted senior Hezbollah commander Haitham Tabatabai, killing five people and injuring 28 others. Tensions in southern Lebanon have intensified in recent weeks as Israeli forces have conducted near-daily air raids, citing operations against Hezbollah personnel and infrastructure.
According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least 331 people have been killed and 945 injured by Israeli fire since a ceasefire took effect on Nov. 27, 2024.
Salam also emphasized the significance of Beirut Port, calling it “the memory and future of the city,” and highlighted the government’s focus on economic recovery. “A key pillar of that is developing and modernizing Beirut Port,” he said, noting that Lebanon aims to position the port as a central hub in Levantine transportation routes.
He further announced an agreement reached last week with the World Bank to conduct a study on transportation connections linking Lebanon with the wider region, covering seaports, airports, and land routes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment