Wynn Al Marjan Island's Tower Reaches 70Th Floor, Resort Set For 2027 Launch

Construction of Wynn Al Marjan Island is steadily advancing, with the resort's 305-metre tower nearing its full height and topping-out expected in late November 2025, the developer said in its latest progress update.

The tower has now reached the 70th floor, with roof-deck works underway, keeping the integrated resort on schedule for a spring 2027 opening.

According to the update, installation of the tower's exterior is progressing rapidly, with 73 per cent of facade panels now in place, while concrete and steel works across the resort's low-rise structures have reached 97 per cent. Structural work on the resort's accommodations is 99.7 per cent complete, with interior fit-outs progressing at about 98 per cent.

The developer recently introduced Wynn Al Marjan's events and celebrations centre: Coral Court, a 7,700-sqm events and celebrations centre featuring a column-free Grand Ballroom. It has six meeting rooms, private bride and groom salons, prayer rooms and an event lawn overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Wynn also unveiled early details of its dining and entertainment portfolio, with 22 planned venues, including a French-American steakhouse by Alain Ducasse and Delilah, the supper club concept from Wynn Las Vegas and The h.wood Group.

Set across more than 60 hectares, Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature 1,217 resort rooms and 297 Enclave suites.