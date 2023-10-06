Introducing The TMPR Sports Terra LX Pickleball Paddle: Redefining Performance On The Court

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

TMPR Sports (pronounced temper), a premier innovator in designing and manufacturing pickleball paddles, is delighted to announce the launch of our latest game-changing product, the Terra LX pickleball paddle. The Terra LX is designed to offer players an exceptional playing experience by combining TMPR's new applied texture coating technology called SPINGRIPTM - a more durable and long-lasting paddle surface texture with an aerodynamic paddle shape. This innovative paddle promises to revolutionize your pickleball experience, offering unmatched precision, power, and control.

The Terra LX Pickleball Paddle is a testament to TMPR Sports' unwavering commitment to crafting cutting-edge equipment that empowers athletes to excel on the court. Here's what makes this exceptional paddle stand out:

Precision Spin Technology: The Terra LX features our proprietary precision spin technology, SPINGRIPTM, meticulously engineered to provide superior ball control and spin generation. Whether executing finesse shots at the net or powering up for a winning smash, the Terra LX ensures you have the precision you need to dominate the game.

Balanced Power: We understand the importance of power in pickleball, and the Terra LX doesn't disappoint. With its advanced construction, including the TMPR LUXE Core and a textured face, for players who like to feel the ball, this paddle delivers the power of fiberglass while maintaining control, allowing you to strike winning shots confidently.

Comfort and Durability: Crafted with comfort and longevity in mind, the Terra LX boasts an ergonomic vibration-dampening technology in a grip that reduces hand fatigue during extended play. Plus, its robust construction ensures it can withstand the demands of intense matches, ensuring you get the most out of your investment.

Versatility: Whether you're a pickleball enthusiast looking to elevate your game or a competitive player seeking the winning edge, the Terra LX Pickleball Paddle is your go-to choice. It's designed to excel in singles and doubles, making it a versatile addition to any player's arsenal.

Sleek and Modern Design: Besides its outstanding performance, the Terra LX showcases a sleek and modern design. You can pick the color that suits your style: Indigo Ice or White with Red accents.

“The TERRA LX combines what we have learned from earlier TMPR designs. We took over a year developing our SPINGRIPTM textured coating because we know how important it was to players to have a durable surface texture that would last," said Doug Clark, CEO at TMPR Sports.

The Terra LX is a new release alongside the TERRA TC-16 and TC-13 Pickleball Paddles as part of our expanded line-up. These paddles are designed to cater to players of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals. The TC-16 and T-13 feature a raw carbon playing surface that has become popular because of the spin capabilities. The TC-16 is ideal for players looking for more control and a paddle that helps with resets. On the other hand, the TC-13 takes performance to the next level with added power. With the TERRA TC-16 and TC-13, TMPR Sports continues to demonstrate its commitment to offering a comprehensive range of pickleball paddles to suit the diverse needs of the pickleball community. Discover your winning potential with these exceptional paddles and elevate your game today.

The full paddle assortment mentioned above is available now at select retailers and on our website, . Prices start at $155.00. For more information about this exciting new product and to explore our entire lineup of pickleball paddles, please visit or contact the TMPR office at (269) 269-9500 or email at

About TMPR Sports: TMPR Sports is a Michigan-made provider of high-quality pickleball equipment and accessories designed to elevate athletes' performance and a leader in paddle-shape design. Whether you are a beginner or have been playing for over a decade, TMPR Sports has a suitable core material and paddle shape. TMPR Sports strives to empower athletes to achieve their best on the court and in the game.

