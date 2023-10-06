Kuwait Marks 3Rd Anniv. Of Sheikh Mishal Nomination As Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Eman Al-Houti

KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, three years ago, designated His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to be the Heir Apparent, his right hand for managing State affairs and leading the march toward further development and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal, on October eighth, 2020, took the Constitutional Oath in front of His Highness the Amir following an extraordinary National Assembly session during which the present 59 MPs unanimously declared allegiance to him as the Heir Apparent.

Sheikh Mishal, over the past decades, held a series of senior positions, serving as Interior Minister, and chief of the National Guards and accompanying Amir on external missions.

Sheikh Mishal, born in Kuwait in 1940, is the seventh son of the late 10th Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who ruled the country between 1921 and 1950. He studied at Al-Mubarakiya School and pursued higher studies at the British Hendon Police College as of 1960.

Fresh from studies in the United Kingdom, Sheikh Mishal joined the interior ministry ranks, where he climbed from a post to a higher one in the department hierarchy, serving as the head of general inspection from 1967 until 1980.

It was turned into the state security department during his service. On April 13, 2014, he was named the second chief of the National Guards, with a minister's degree and remained in this post until he was proclaimed as the Crown Prince.

Sheikh Mishal contributed to drafting the National Guards' strategy aimed at protecting the country, its legitimacy, constitution and people.

Moreover, he earned an honorary chairmanship of the Kuwaiti Pilots Society in 1973 and was co-founder of the Kuwaiti wireless communication society and its honorary chairperson.

In 1977, he was named by the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the head of Al-Nibt Poetry Diwaniya.

On December 4, 2018, the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Barely, decorated him with the Legion of Honor Medal for his prime role in establishing solid friendly relations between Kuwait and France. (end)

