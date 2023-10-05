15Th Asia Oceania Congress Kicks Off In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra)-- Deputizing for HRH Princess Ghida Talal, chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Centre (KHCC), Health Minister Firas Hawari, on Thursday, inaugurated the 15th Asia Oceania Congress of Nuclear Medicine and Biology (AOCNMB 2023).Hawari stressed the importance of the conference and its role in improving the quality of nuclear medicine services provided to patients, through sharing the knowledge and experience.He pointed to the participatory approach followed by the Jordanian health sector, both public and private, and the great impact in supporting and developing the field of nuclear medicine, which resulted in improving the quality of health care services.For his part, President of Jordanian Society of Nuclear Medicine, Akram Al-Ibraheem, said the conference aims to provide an opportunity to support the progress made in Asia and Oceania in nuclear medicine."More than 400 participants from more than 40 countries are attending the conference," Al-Ibrahim added.