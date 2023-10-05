Jordan, EU Talk Cooperation In Transport Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni and Ambassador of the European Union Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas discussed ways to enhance cooperation in transport sector projects.In a ministry statement Thursday, Tahtamouni stressed, during a meeting, the depth of Jordanian-European relations, within the framework of European cooperation with neighboring countries, lauding the role of the joint presidency between Jordan and the European Union in the Union for the Mediterranean and the European Union's efforts to support and improve transportation systems in the Kingdom.The two officials stressed the importance of continuing the implementation of the joint Euro-Mediterranean transport project in cooperation with the European Union to support transport patterns.