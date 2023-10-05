6,000 Volunteers From Qatar To Be Recruited For AFC Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With less than 100 days to go until Qatar hosts the AFC Asian Cup, the local organizing committee has officially launched the tournament's Volunteer Programme. About 6,000 volunteers will be recruited from inside Qatar to offer support across twenty functional areas.

Interested applicants will be able to submit their details through a dedicated portal at (link to open soon). Volunteers must either be Qatari nationals or residents of Qatar and must be 18 years or older.

For Jassim Al Jassim, CEO of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organizing Committee, the launch of the Volunteer Programme marks an important milestone for tournament organizers.

"Volunteers form the backbone of any major sporting event," said the CEO. "The success of the Asian Cup will rely greatly on the tremendous skill set, enthusiasm and diversity that our volunteers will bring to the tournament."

"No major sporting event can happen without the active participation of volunteers. We are deeply grateful and excited to welcome this 6,000-strong volunteer team to the centre of our operations," added Al Jassim.

Rasha Al Qarni, LOC Administration and Workforce Executive Director said: "Building a vibrant volunteer culture is one of the pillars behind our work, and we want to continue building on the tremendous success of the FIFA World Cup Volunteer Programme. As such, I look forward to seeing the impact that volunteers will have on the success of the upcoming Asian Cup."

Over 35,000 volunteers actively played a role in the delivery of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019 and 2020, the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022", several editions of the Amir Cup and many other national events.

Faisal Al-Ibrahim, 35 years old, has been volunteering at major events in Qatar for over 10 years. Most recently, he was a Spectator Services Supervisor for the FIFA Arab Cup and a Pioneer volunteer for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where he supported the recruitment of 20,000 fellow volunteers. For Al-Ibrahim, volunteering provides him with a transformative life experience.

"I look forward to being a volunteer during the Asian Cup," said Al-brahim. "Being involved in such a large event with others enables me to collaborate with people from different backgrounds and, most importantly, helps my country deliver yet another amazing event."

Al-Ibrahim added: "I encourage everyone who wants to give back to Qatar to register their interest as a volunteer for the Asian Cup. Our contributions to the tournament begin at the smallest level, from the most basic human interactions to supporting the event's many logistical needs. It will surely be a life changing experience for anyone involved."

The volunteer recruitment center will be located at Lusail Stadium. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to the iconic stadium for face-to-face group interviews.

Once selected, applicants will go through a multifaceted training programme. This is followed by uniform distribution and beginning of their shifts, with some roles starting as early as December 1, 2023.

Volunteers will play an important role in different areas including spectator services, accreditation and media operations.