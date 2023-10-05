IGP KP Reveals: 75% Of Suicide Bombers In The Province Hail From Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Akhtar Hayat Khan, has disclosed that a staggering 75% of the suicide bombers in various districts of the province have Afghan origins .

The IGP pointed out that incidents like the Ali Masjid suicide attack, along with attacks in Bara , Hangu, Bajaur , and Police Lines Peshawar , all involved Afghan citizens. The revelation came to light through the analysis of the suicide bombers' fingerprints, which conclusively identified them as Afghan nationals.

Discussing the issue of extortion, Akhtar Hayat Khan mentioned that 76 cases of extortion were reported this year, with 49 cases successfully traced. Extortion calls were often linked to influential business figures in Peshawar. Law enforcement agencies have apprehended both local and Afghan culprits involved in these extortion activities, with arrests made in regions like Chitral, Mohmand, and Bajaur.

Also Read: Education Dilemma: Afghan Girls' Dreams Deferred in Pakistan

The IGP emphasized that even local contractors from the southern districts were involved in extortion attempts. Thanks to proactive measures taken against extortionists, there has been a noticeable decrease in extortion calls. He noted that just a year ago, there was no systematic record-keeping of such cases.

Additionally, Akhtar Hayat Khan highlighted the stringent action taken against two policemen associated with a criminal group within KP. Both officers were treated as criminals, had cases registered against them, and were subsequently handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Department. To further enhance security in the merged districts, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) offices were established, and senior-ranking officers were appointed.

These revelations underscore the significance of addressing security concerns and the need for close cooperation between law enforcement agencies to combat terrorism and extortion in KP.

Hits: 0