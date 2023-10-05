Back Table And Cart Covers Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 3% By 2027 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In emerging nations of the Asia Pacific, particularly China and India, there has been an increased emphasis on maintaining an infection-free surgical environment. The value of the back table and cart coverings market in the region is projected to increase as Asia Pacific becomes more well-recognized as a destination for medical tourists and as attention is placed on the caliber of healthcare services.

According to a FactMR analysis featuring insightful data and analytics, Asia Pacific will surpass North America to become the second-most appealing back table and cart coverings market by 2027. A number of variables, including an increase in hospitals, the introduction of medical insurance plans, and a greater emphasis on hygienic healthcare conditions, will continue to support Europe's leadership. The back table and cart cover market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period (2020-2027), although this expansion will be sluggish due to fluctuating raw material prices and strict regulations governing medical waste.

Key Highlights of Back Table and Cart Covers Market Study

Increasing waste management concerns regarding disposable back table and cart covers that are manufactured using materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyester could downgrade the marketability of manufacturers.



Demand for cart covers is anticipated to outdo that of back table covers during the forecast period, owing to their extensive application in protecting doctors, patients, and other medical professionals from viral, bacterial, and fungal infection. By 2027, cart covers are projected to account for 42% of share of the back table and cart covers market, up from 40% in 2019.



Contribution of hospitals and diagnostic centres to the overall market share will remain more than the collective share of academic & research institutes and small-scale medical centres during the forecast period. The fact that hospitals and diagnostic centres are deemed key surgical centres is expected to drive the high sales of back table and cart covers.



Technological advancements made towards the development of materials with utmost efficacy by intensifying focus on lightweight, optimum comfort, fluid absorbance capacity, and anti-fungal properties is likely to resonate well with end users.

A senior market consultant at Fact opines that,“Investments made towards the development of reusable covers will render high returns for players in the back table and cart covers market. Healthcare institutions are actively partaking in the shift from disposable covers towards reusable ones, considering the long-term cost-saving benefits offered by reusable supplies.”

Back Table and Cart Covers Market – Assessment of Key Segments

With an aim to offer granular level insights into the back table and cart covers market, authors of the report have segmented the landscape on the basis of product, usage, end user, and region. This global research report also analysis the incremental opportunity available in the back table and cart covers market during the forecast period. Key segments of the back table and cart covers market include:

Product

Back Table and Covers

Cart Covers

Usage

Reusable Covers

Disposable Covers

End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Strategic Expansion to Regions with High Infection Potential to Augur Well

While mergers and acquisitions remain conventional strategies of players operating in the back table and cart covers market, other winning imperatives that they can adopt are strategic expansion, distribution partnerships, and product differentiation. A key player in the back table and cart covers market-Medline Industries-focuses on the strategic expansion of its business operations in regions with high cases of infections, especially the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

Distribution agreements are an integral part of the business strategy of manufacturers to target remote regions, and online sales channels are emerging as prominent distribution channels with low operational costs. However, players adopting a differentiation strategy hold a distinguished position in the back table and cart covers market, as end users seek materials that offer high resistance against heat, water, tear, stain, odour, mildew, and flames. Besides this, manufacturers are also striving to foster improvements in the permeability, durability, and strength of drapes, back table covers, and cart covers, to increase the exclusiveness of their portfolios.

Find More Valuable Insights on Back Table and Cart Covers Market

Fact, in its new offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global back table and cart covers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2019), and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the back table and cart covers market on the basis of product (back table covers and cart covers), usage (disposable covers and reusable covers), and end user (hospitals and diagnostic centres, academic & research institutes, and others), across five major regions.

