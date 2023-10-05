Japan declares tsunami alert for Izu island after 6.6 magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) On an early Thursday morning, Japan's meteorological agency issued a tsunami warning for the remote Izu island chain. This alert was prompted by a seismic event of considerable significance, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake that struck in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean.



The earthquake's epicenter was pinpointed near Torishima Island, occurring at precisely 11 a.m. local time (or 0200 GMT), as reported by Kyodo News.



Notably, Torishima Island itself is an uninhabited and rather remote landmass, situated at a considerable distance of approximately 600 kilometers (or 373 miles) to the south of Tokyo. The earthquake that struck, although not felt by a human population, raised concerns due to its proximity to this isolated island.



As per the information provided by the Japan Meteorological Agency, there existed a distinct possibility of a tsunami reaching certain areas of the Izu island chain. This anticipated tsunami, if it were to materialize, was expected to be of relatively modest scale, with a projected height of about 1 meter.



The potential arrival time for this tsunami was around 11.30 a.m. local time (or 0230 GMT), prompting both residents and relevant authorities to remain vigilant and prepared for any potential impact on this remote island chain.

