Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub Signs Agreement With Satys For New Facility At Dubai South

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry, signed a new agreement with Satys, the French group specialized in aircraft sealing and painting, to start construction of a new paint hangar at MBRAH at Dubai South.

The new facility, which will also accommodate a second paint boot, will address business aviation markets (Dassault Falcon, Bombardier, Gulfstream, and Embraer, to name a few) and single-aisle commercial aviation markets (Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families in particular). With a capacity of around 20 aircrafts annually, the state-of-the-art hangar, the only one of its kind in the region, will be operational in January 2025, bringing the number of aircraft paint bays operated by Satys to 39 in 13 countries across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH, said:“The strategic partnership with Satys, a global name in the aviation industry with premium painting, sealing and surface treatment services, will add value to our portfolio of discerning partners. Our aim at MBRAH is to attract the top global players to expand and benefit from our integrated ecosystem and state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities. We will continue our mandate to solidify and cement Dubai's position on the world aviation map.”

Christophe Cador, CEO of the Satys Group, said:“This agreement would not have been possible without Dubai South's strong support for aeronautical projects over the past several years. We are delighted to be able to meet the growing demand for repainting single-aisle and VIP aircraft in the Middle East and to make Dubai a center of excellence.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world's leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate's vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.