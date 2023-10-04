Flash News: OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports WAWA NFT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of October 4, 2023.



OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports WAWA NFT

The OKX Wallet web extension has integrated WAWA NFT, a popular NFT marketplace that allows users to mint, buy, sell, and trade various NFT collectibles and digital artworks. This provides a seamless, user-friendly way for OKX wallet holders to access and manage WAWA's large NFT marketplace.

To access WAWA NFT, users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing oneConnect their OKX Wallet to WAWA NFT via web extension

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.