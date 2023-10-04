Cartoon Characters Are On A Mission To Raise Awareness About Plastic Pollution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Plastic Changemakers Education Pack and“Action” episode

Brand new episode of hit TV show Miraculous TM: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir named“Action”, educates children on the impact of plastic pollution

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A pioneering new global initiative has launched within schools aimed at raising awareness and education of plastic pollution amongst primary-aged children using the global hit TV Show MiraculousTM: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.

In an effort to tackle one of the most urgent environmental challenges facing the planet, non-for-profit The Breteau Foundation has collaborated with ZAG and Mediawan, makers of MiraculousTM: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir on the new Plastic Changemakers initiative to leverage the popularity of the show to raise awareness among young audiences about plastic pollution.

A brand-new and unprecedented special episode of MiraculousTM: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir called“Action” has premiered where the characters of the show seek to demonstrate how small efforts can make a big impact in the fight against plastic.

The Plastic Changemakers initiative also includes a free-of-charge Education Pack comprised of five modules, all supported by the heroes from the Miraculous series to provide teachers with much-needed resources to educate their pupils on how to become advocates for responsible plastic use in their homes and communities.

The comprehensive and curricula aligned Education Pack, available in English, French and Spanish, seeks to equip children aged 7-11 with the skills needed to tackle plastic waste by providing essential education on the subject. It is now available for teachers worldwide to download for free with over 10,000 teachers already registering to receive the resources.

Sebastian Breteau, Founder of The Breteau Foundation comments:“Plastic pollution is one of the most urgent global environmental problems we face today. According to Defra, we can expect an alarming threefold increase in the amount of plastic flowing into the ocean between 2016 and 2040 unless action is taken now.

“Our international experience in education has shown that children want to see more responsible plastic use in their homes and communities. We want to inspire over one million primary school children to become plastic changemakers, and by equipping them with the right knowledge, we believe we can kick start a global movement on responsible plastic use. It is so important to address the topic of plastic pollution with the children of today, as they are the leaders of tomorrow.”

Julien Borde, President of Mediawan Kids & Family adds: "We are thrilled to partner with the Breteau Foundation and our long-standing partner Zag on a unique and impactful project. Raising awareness among the younger generation about environmental issues is an absolute necessity. The Miraculous universe provides an ideal platform to raise awareness among young audiences and their families about environmental themes."

Jeremy Zag, Founder and CEO of ZAG comments:“We are sensitive to ecology and environmental protection through the actions we plan to launch shortly within our future foundation ZAG Forest. In this context, it seemed obvious to us to participate in the initiative of the Breteau Foundation and to put our heroes at the service of this cause. Ladybug and Cat Noir are the best ambassadors of tomorrow's issues and will be able to accompany children in their ability to create a better world. As the old saying goes,“we do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.”

The Plastic Changemakers Education Pack and“Action” episode are now available to access on The Breteau Foundation website where educators can download the pack for free and stream the episode.

About The Breteau Foundation

Established in 2014, The Breteau Foundation's mission is to maximise children's future potential by providing equitable access to quality education through bespoke teacher training, educational content, and digital tools.

Reaching over 100,000 children across 13 countries globally in Europe & the UK, Africa, Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean regions, the Breteau Foundation is a non-profit organisation that believes in quality education for all children, regardless of background or location. The Foundation's global team of education experts implement support bespoke to local contexts including local languages and curriculums.





About MiraculousTM: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

MiraculousTM: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir continues to be everyone's favourite superhero story and has been ranked by IMDB amongst the Top 10 Best Animated Shows in the last 20 years. Available in over 120 countries, season five of the series started to roll-out in fall 2022. With a core audience of 52% girls and 48% boys ages 6-12, and a massive fan base of young adult“Miraculers,” (ages 15-25), Miraculous has become a digital planetary craze with over 35 billion views on YouTube (authorised and user-generated content); over 200 million downloads of the official app; and over 550 million+ plays on Roblox. Over 280 million products have been sold and retail sales have surpassed US$1B worldwide to date. Miraculous is the winner of 31 awards including Best Animated Series in the Kids Programming category at the 2023 Kidscreen Awards.

The 3D-CGI-animated superhero aspirational action-comedy series MiraculousTM: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, created by ZAG and co-produced with Method Animation (Mediawan Kids & Family), follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette, and Adrien, who magically transform into superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir. As secret superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir are partners in the action. But in the daytime, Marinette is just a normal girl, living a normal life. Cat Noir will do anything to support and impress Ladybug but does not know this is Marinette from his class. Marinette, the regular girl, in turn dreams of Adrien and simply gets little response. When evil threatens Paris, their beloved City of Lights, can they beat the unexpected villains?

Discover more at:





