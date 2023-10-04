Cabinet Approves Slew Of New Bylaws

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra)- A Cabinet session held Wednesday, headed by Prime Minister, Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, decided to approve the mandating reasons for the draft bylaw for practicing academic work in public universities and their colleges for 2023.The Council of Ministers also approved the validating reasons for the draft Nursery Bylaw for 2023, which aims to stimulate establishment of nurseries in remote areas, launch inclusive nurseries for children with disabilities, support girls to kick off home-based works and enable working women to create a safe environment and motivate their children's abilities.Moreover, the system aims to facilitate procedures for licensing nurseries in private workplaces, in implementation of the provisions of the Labor Law, automating these procedures, and strengthening legal oversight, to ensure creation of appropriate conditions for child custody, and other related matters that should be regulated.The Council approved the rationale for a draft Customs Services Fees Bylaw on Imported Goods for 2023, aimed to supporting and encouraging national industries, by reducing the tariff imposed on raw materials for nuts to 3%, instead of 5% of their value, and thus selling them at "affordable and competitive" prices.Additionally, the Cabinet approved the mandating reasons for a draft bylaw for licensing publishing and advertising institutions for 2023, and another draft system to set fees for licensing printing presses, publishing and distribution houses, studies,research and translation establishments, public opinion survey centers, advertising offices, and periodical publications for 2023.Both regulations aim to abolish library license issued by Media Commission (MC) of Jordan and replace it with a simplified registration process that doesn't need licensing, in a bid to reduce burden on parties requesting a license from library owners and facilitate their procedures by simply completing transactions at Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply for this purpose.