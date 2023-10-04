President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Sign Obituary On Death Of First VP Of SOCAR


(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have signed an obituary on the death of Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh, First Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

