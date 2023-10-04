Aviation Can Provide Effective Protection Of Port Infrastructure Navy Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aviation can provide effective protection of Ukraine's port infrastructure.

"The only radical solution will be to strengthen the Air Force of Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets or air defense systems. It has been said many times that it is difficult to shield the entire territory [with air defense systems] because Ukraine has a large territory. And as for south, here we place all our hopes precisely on our colleagues from the Air Force," Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform.

Moreover, the spokesman for the Naval Forces commented on Russia's constant bombardment of Snake Island: "We should say that this rather resembles the acts of impotence."

In particular, he noted that Ukraine freed the Black Sea from the enemy naval group a hundred nautical miles from the Ukrainian coast. But a problem with Russian aviation remains.

"We keep this water area under fire control, not giving the opportunity to enter there, and they try to control the air space, periodically conduct reconnaissance there and inflict fire damage. Given that there is nothing to bombard there, they bombard Snake Island. I cannot say it has any military sense, military expediency," Pletenchuk added.

As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol on September 22.