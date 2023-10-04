AV-Comparatives Attends Virus Bulletin Conference: Ensuring Excellence In Security Testing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AV-Comparatives Attends Virus Bulletin Conference

Staying on the cutting edge of developments in the cybersecurity industry, the AV-Comparatives team is participating in the upcoming Virus Bulletin Conference.

INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Staying at the Forefront of Information SecurityThe Virus Bulletin Conference gathers the industry's leading experts to create a potent platform for exchanging methodologies, innovative ideas, and recent trends in information security. AV-Comparatives ' attendance and participation in this conference are pivotal elements in the mission to maintain expertise and position at the vanguard of advancements in cybersecurity.AV-Comparatives, firmly believes in the power of knowledge transfer as a conduit for improvement. Through interactions at the Conference, the team will not only share insights gleaned from their own extensive research but also glean vital information from other sector leaders. This valuable knowledge exchange helps guide the evolution of AV-Comparatives' methodologies, ensuring a rigorous, sophisticated and up-to-date approach to our security testing techniques.The Importance of Independent TestingRecognised for the independence, integrity, and dedication to uncovering the truth about cybersecurity solutions, which constantly endeavours to provide the audience with accurate, comprehensive information about endpoint security solutions. Strict adherence to rigorous testing standards has cemented AV-Comparatives' place as an authoritative figure in the field of cybersecurity.As the lab team of AV-Comparatives prepares for the 2024 testing cycle, the insights gathered from the Virus Bulletin Conference undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping their testing paradigms. The commitment to“best in testing” signifies exceeding merely reporting comparative data. Instead, aiming to delve deeper, challenge the status quo and present the IT managers, CISOs, and tech-savvy professionals with information that empowers them to make informed decisions. Vendors interested in getting tested can contact AV-Comparatives here .Looking Forward to 2024The knowledge gleaned from the Virus Bulletin Conference also aids AV-Comparatives in refining our forthcoming tests for 2024. The commitment to continuously enhancing testing methodologies ensures that the security-lab remains an invaluable resource to the cybersecurity industry.As the world of cybersecurity continues to evolve, AV-Comparatives is dedicated to maintaining a firm grip on the helm, guiding the audience through the complexities of the digital landscape. By staying ahead of the curve, AV-Comparatives promises to deliver the results that matter, empowering users and valued audience, with the insights needed to protect digital environments effectively.Keep an eye on AV-Comparatives' blog for more updates from the Virus Bulletin Conference and the subsequent influence on the 2024 testing programme.AboutAV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

