In Evening, Russian Troops Attack Community In Donetsk Region, Three Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked the Selydove community the night before, injuring three people.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Allegedly, on October 3, at about 6:50 p.m., the Russian army attacked the village of Vyshneve of the Selydove territorial community. The territory of a private enterprise was in the epicenter of the attack.

At the time of the hostile attack, there were workers in the building who had just started their night shift. A 37-year-old woman and two men aged 27 and 33 were injured. They were hospitalized with multiple injuries and fractures.

As a result of the shelling, almost half of the workshop building was destroyed. Cars, cargo trailers, roofs and garage doors were damaged.

Under the procedural control of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched in a criminal proceeding on the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, according to the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ihor Moroz, Russian troops injured seven residents of the Donetsk region on October 3.