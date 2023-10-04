Lindian Resources Back Infill Drilling At The King

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN, OTC:LINIF) CEO Alistair Stephens tells Proactive the drill rigs are back at the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi for an infill drill program designed to convert some of the inferred resources into the indicated category. A feasibility study for the project is on track for release for Q1 next year. Meanwhile, the company has secured important confirmation of the nature of rare earth element (REE) concentrate from the project with the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) not considering it to be radioactive for transport services.

“Having confirmation from ANSTO Minerals, the highly regarded Australian Government nuclear science and technology organisation, that the rare earth concentrate from Kangankunde is not classified as radioactive for transport purposes (ie Class 7) is very significant for the project,” Stephens said.

