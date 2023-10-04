Infinity Lithium Welcomes 90% San Jose Lithium Recovery

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) CEO Ryan Parkin tells Proactive the company is poised to revolutionise lithium extraction at its San José Lithium Project in Spain with material improvements in test work evaluating alternative recoveries and production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary Infinity GreenTech Pty Ltd has finalised the first stage of a locked cycle test work using the application of its patent-protected Li-Stream RPKTM process. This work has confirmed 90% lithium recoveries from ROM-to-Product and the production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide.

Parkin said:“The advancement of novel applications for hard rock lithium conversion to battery-grade lithium chemicals is progressing globally in response to ESG, economic and demand factors.

“The extraordinary results achieved can significantly improve San José and lead European production into a new era for lithium mica applications.”

