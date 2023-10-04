How USAID Pumps Donation To Destabilise Countries? - Analysis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Information about the activities of US financial
institutions and donor organizations has been repeatedly published
in the media. Media and civil societies have been their constant
target since these activities are mostly aimed at penetrating the
internal politics of governments.
Although USAID is recognized as an independent international
development agency of the United States, recently its name is
implicated in some hidden causes of tensions within some
countries.
We are talking about the latest coup attempt in Georgia. Thus,
the Georgian government accused the United States of attempting a
coup d'état. According to the information provided, USAID is
accused of arming the rioters.
It should be noted that the scandal that occurred in Georgia is
not the first case - USAID's name has always been associated with
open interference in political processes in the countries where it
operates, attempts at coups, and similar illegal activities. USAID
plays a special role in the US strategy of openly interfering in
the internal affairs of other countries and overthrowing
self-serving authorities. The organization was created as a
sub-branch of the US Central Intelligence Agency and is currently
trying to actively interfere in the internal affairs of individual
countries under the guise of aid, creating unstable, fertile
conditions for revolution and chaos.
Shalva Papuashvili, the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament,
while making a statement about the organization's illegal
activities, said that USAID spends all the financial resources of
the United States to incite riots in foreign countries. Because
before the statement, a briefing of the Georgian State Security
Service (SSS) was held and it was stated that representatives of
the Serbian NGO CANVAS (Center for Applied Nonviolent Actions and
Strategies) visited Georgia at the invitation of the East-West
Management Institute within the USAID program.
The State Security Service of Georgia claims that they trained a
large group of civil activists who were supposed to play a decisive
role in the process of overthrowing the government. In addition,
the State Security Service of Georgia has published part of the
materials of the exercises held at the IBIS hotel in Tbilisi on
September 26-29, proving the above-mentioned accusations. At the
same time, the SSS claims that they are trying to hide the real
reason for their presence in the country in order to avoid criminal
responsibility.
In a nutshell, the SSS claims that these persons are connected
with the revolutionary events that took place in Georgia in 2003
and were connected with similar processes in Serbia, Ukraine and
other countries in different years. They represent the ruling ring
of the CANVAS organization, while Sinisha Sikman and Slobodan
Jinovic are former members of Otpor, an organization similar to
Georgia's Kmara.
However, this is not yet complete information about USAID's
clandestine operations.
In 2023-2025, USAID allocated nearly 10 billion dollars for the
construction of "civil society" in various countries. Local
organizations and movements connected to the US government, led by
the organization itself, seek to intervene in political processes,
create conflict in society, and manipulate processes rather than
contributing to the development of civil societies.
Regarding the events in Georgia, another source states that
between September 26 and 29, 2023, preparations for the process of
overthrowing the government by force were held at the IBIS hotel in
Tbilisi. These people were taught how to act against target groups,
i.e. the authorities, the church, the State Security Service and
other agencies, as well as how to create pickets and artificial
traffic jams, how to set up tents in front of the entrance to
administrative buildings, how to create tension in state
structures. The audience was prepared for the process of expected
arrests and trained in such processes as methods of resistance,
funding of protestors, storming of the parliament building, closing
of radio stations and seizure of power, overthrow of the legally
elected government, while a comparative analysis of a number of
revolutionary processes that took place in Serbia was
exemplified.
In general, Azerbaijan has experienced the problems faced by
Georgia for a long time, but as a strong state, it did not allow
the realization of the plans of organizations such as USAID.
Furthermore, USAID, NED, Friedrich Naumann, Marshall, IREX and
other similar institutions tried to form their own network to use
as a means of pressure against the political authorities in
Azerbaijan.
Our analysis of the events in Georgia suggests that USAID has
created a wide network in the country. Even the organization once
transferred funds to its branches and movements working in
Azerbaijan through Georgia.
USAID has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1991 and has
repeatedly stood behind attempts at conflict and tension in the
country.
In 2014, USAID's announcement of a fantastic grant of $2.4
million for the "development of independent media" in Azerbaijan
caused a great sensation. However, in the contest conducted by the
organization, in a short time and in a non-transparent form, only
the media it deemed necessary were able to win.
In addition, in the same year, Alex Grigoriev, the former head
of the US National Democracy Institute (NDI) representative office
in Baku, withdrew nearly $2 million from his bank account and
distributed it to some NGOs and specific individuals. Institutions
such as USAID, NED, which try to penetrate political and public
opinion with the help of more civil societies, such as NIDA, Dalga,
etc. in Azerbaijan, funded organizations for various purposes. It
is no secret that many times NDI employees took part in illegal
actions held in Baku and tried to influence public consciousness in
the direction of coups.
All this was an attempt by institutions like USAID, NDI to form
a self-serving media and NGO network through opaque funding.
In the following periods, USAID implemented many projects with
the same goal. Currently, it is implementing various projects,
especially in the regions. Although the Azerbaijan has repeatedly
pointed out that there is no need for it to stay in the country and
it is not considered appropriate, USAID does not stop its
activities.
It is no coincidence that in recent years USAID and other
foreign organizations have increased their efforts to strengthen
the positions of the anti-war movement in Azerbaijan - NoWar
activists. If, on the one hand, Armenia makes territorial claims
regarding Garabagh, on the other hand, USAID makes efforts to
maintain the status quo. In various ways, the organization tried to
exert serious influence to prevent the liberation of Azerbaijani
territories.
However, despite all efforts, the organization could not achieve
its secret intentions. Thanks to the sober policy of Azerbaijan,
all the steps taken in the mentioned direction by USAID and its
affiliated organizations were prevented. Having rich underground
and surface resources, Azerbaijan does not need foreign grants and
financial support. At the expense of its financial resources,
Azerbaijan is rapidly continuing construction works in the Garabagh
Economic Region and East Zangazur. Azerbaijan is already creating
fertile conditions for more than one million internally displaced
persons to return and live in the lands freed from occupation. This
is an indicator of Azerbaijan's perseverance and well-established
policy. USAID and other donor organizations are needed more in
African countries and countries that are not financially
self-sufficient. Azerbaijan does not need the support of USAID or
any similar organization.
