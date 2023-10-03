National Library Of Kuwait Celebrates Int'l Translation Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Jales

KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- National Library of Kuwait held in collaboration with the translation diwan a symposium on Tuesday to mark the International Translation Day, observed globally on September 30.

The symposium, themed "experiences and personalities in the world of translation," selected former president of Kuwait association of translators and head of translation diwan Dr. Tareq Fakhr-Eddin as personality of the year.

The event, which gathered a number of Kuwaiti translators, aimed to explore and foster the talents of translators, Dr. Fakhr-Eddin said in statements to KUNA.

He thanked the organizers of the event for honoring him along with Sara Al-Sheikh, an author.

In a speech to the gathering, Dr. Fakhr-Eddin reviewed his experiment in the world of translation including the detection of common mistakes in this field.

Another speaker at the event was Mod-Allah Al-Shimmeri, a veteran translator of Chinese literature, who detailed on the linguistic differences in translations from English into Arabic and from Chinese into Arabic.

On his part, Bader Al-Otaibi spoke about his love for story translation and the impact of environment on the writer's life.

Dr. Khalil Kamal spoke about the relationship between translation and science and the launching of his electronic encyclopedia of scientific and technical idioms. (end) msa