Poha To Upma: 7 Quick And Easy Indian Breakfast Options

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian breakfast has a variety of options to try, but for when you are getting late, here are 7 breakfast options that can be prepared quickly and easily.

Poha is a popular Indian dish made with flattened rice, mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions and green chilli. Adding peanuts is optional for a crunchy texture.

This is a besan(gram flour) pancake prepared with spices and vegetables. They cook up fast on a griddle.

Oats are easiest and quickest to make. Just cook them with milk and add sugar or honey to it. Top it with fruits to enhance flavours.

This Indian version of scrambled eggs is made with eggs and finally chopped onions, tomatoes and green chilli. It can be prepared in 10-15 minutes.

Add leftover vegetables to leftover chapati and spread some chutney or ketchup on it. There! A tasty and quick breakfast is ready.

Bread filled with scrambled eggs, topped with ketchup or chutney, is fairly quick to make when you are getting late.

Upma is savory semolina dish, prepared with vegetables, spices and nuts. It takes 15-20 minutes to get ready.