Aseptic Processing Market Projected To Garner $133.2 Billion Revenue By 2030 , And Rise At A CAGR Of 6.3%

The aseptic processing market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Aseptic Processing Market by Packaging, Material and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global aseptic processing market size was valued at $73.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $133.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. The pharmaceuticals segment held more than 60% of the global aseptic processing market share in 2020, and is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

The global aseptic processing market is expected to be driven by growth in adoption of aseptic processing in the food & beverages industry and rise in demand from health care industry. Key market players aim to discover new technologies and products to cater to growing customer demands. Business expansion and product launch are anticipated to allow them to enhance their product portfolios and enter into various regions.

Emerging countries offer remunerative opportunities to the global aseptic processing market players for development and expansion. For instance, in July 2019, Stora Enso in collaboration with EloPak developed a range of aseptic cartons and launched Pure-Pak. Pure-Pak is made from natural brown board wood fiber, which is a renewable material. Use of natural brown board wood fiber reduces carbon footprint during production and reduces weight of cartons.

One of the major factors that stimulate growth of the global aseptic processing market is surge in demand for recycled and affordable packaging products. However, uncertain prices of raw material is anticipated to hinder growth of the global aseptic processing market. On the basis of end-user, the pharmaceutical segment secured largest share in the global aseptic processing market in 2020, and the food segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In addition, outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to halt in the processing industry, which, in turn, hindered growth of the aseptic processing market for a very small period. However, industries are gradually back on track and vaccine discovery has led to recovery of the aseptic processing market by mid-2021.

Several players such as Amcor plc, DS Smith Plc, and Tetra Pak are expanding their business worldwide, owing to augmented customer base, improved effective operations, expanded geographical reach, and developed product portfolio. This is predicted to lead to development of the global aseptic processing industry.

Many major players in the global aseptic processing industry are designing their products considering convenience factors to increase their sales. For instance, Tetra Pak, a subsidiary of Tetra Laval, based in Sweden, which has designed its Tetra Gemina aseptic cartons in three different shapes, which are square, crystal, and leaf. Each shape allows 360 degrees of graphic design space and is attached with a pouring cap, named, HeliCap 27 or StreamCap 1000, which is resealable and is fixed at an angle such that it provides an optimal flow of beverages. Moreover, caps are manufactured using bio-based plastics, which makes the product 100% recyclable. All such factors provide convenience to customers during usage and to manufacturers as it is easy to recycle.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the vials & ampoules segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

By material, the plastic segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Some of the major players profiled for in the aseptic processing market analysis include Robert Bosch GmbH, Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Tetra Laval International S.A, SPX FLOW, Inc., IMA S.p.A, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Amcor Limited, GEA Group, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd, JBT Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Sig, Combibloc Group AG, Schott AG.

Aseptic Processing has the most potential for Growth :-

Expanding Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharmaceutical industry is continuously growing due to an aging population, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical research. Aseptic processing is critical for producing sterile pharmaceutical products like vaccines, injectable medications, and biologics, making it a key contributor to this growth.

Biotechnology Advancements: The biotechnology sector is thriving, with innovations in gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and cell therapies. Many of these products require aseptic processing to maintain product integrity and patient safety.

Rising Consumer Demand for Convenience and Freshness: In the food and beverage industry, consumers are increasingly seeking convenient and fresh products. Aseptic processing allows for the preservation of products without the need for refrigeration or preservatives, making it attractive to consumers and manufacturers alike.

Globalization of Food Supply Chains: As food supply chains become more global, aseptic processing offers a way to extend the shelf life of products, reduce waste, and ensure food safety during transportation and storage.

Sustainability Concerns: Aseptic processing can reduce food waste by extending the shelf life of products and eliminating the need for refrigeration, which has environmental benefits. Consumers and governments are increasingly focused on sustainability, creating opportunities for aseptic packaging.

Regulatory Requirements: Stringent regulatory requirements in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and food safety necessitate aseptic processing to meet quality and safety standards. This regulatory environment ensures that aseptic processing will remain a vital part of these industries.

