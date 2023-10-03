Saudia Starting Flights To Toronto From December 2

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: In collaboration with Saudi Arabia Airlines Air Connectivity Programme (ACP), the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia will be commencing flights from Jeddah to Canada's Toronto effective December 2.

The airline will be operating six weekly roundtrip flights on the Jeddah-Toronto route with Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Within the aircraft, Saudia offers a business class featuring 24 seats, an economy class featuring 274 seats, and a suite of advanced services tailored to provide an enhanced travel experience to the guests.

To enhance this expansion, the destination is now easily accessible to guests through digital booking channels and dedicated service facilities at Toronto Pearson International Airport are being prepared to ensure a seamless guest experience.

Toronto becomes Saudia's 9th destination in collaboration with the ACP.

It will serve a diverse range of guests, including Saudi nationals pursuing education abroad.

It also aligns seamlessly with our goal to connect the world with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the tourism, business, and seasonal Hajj and Umrah industries.

