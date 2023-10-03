VILLA L'este WORLD's FIRST BRANDED GYM IN A PRIVATE RESIDENCE OFFERED BY BELLEVIEW REAL ESTATE

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info) REAL ESTATE Disruptive fitness brand 1Rebel partners with Belleview Real Estate to bring the first branded gym in a private residence in the world to the market.

1Rebel Home heralds a new era in luxurious branded private residences.

'King of gyms' looks to capitalise on new generation of young, discerning and affluent buyers entering the market.

Just as you thought Dubai's uber-luxury market couldn't get any better, Belleview Real Estate is now offering a property for sale with a private branded gym and spa, in an exclusive 17,000 square feet villa in the verdant, upmarket Al Barari community.

Founded in London and coined“King of Gyms” by GQ Magazine, disruptor fitness brand 1Rebel is globally renowned for its award-winning, iconic designs and ground breaking experiential fitness spaces. Now, for the first time anywhere in the world, 1Rebel is launching '1Rebel Home' in Dubai.

The state-of-the-art gym comes with its own dedicated, on-call personal trainer, while the branded spa – from new brand Klinik Home Spa also offers on-call services.

Belleview Real Estate adds this unique property to its existing portfolio of some of Dubai's most incredible, exclusive real estate. Belleview Real Estate has long been synonymous with luxury real estate in the region, having broken transaction records and established itself as the go-to company for selling the best properties in Dubai.

Peter Smithson, Sales Director, Belleview Real Estate, says:“As Dubai continues to attract record numbers of HWNIs to the market, the demand for best-in-class turnkey properties continues to rise.

“This year, Dubai has already witnessed more transactions over $10m than it did in all of 2022, indicating the sheer volume of buyers entering the city.

“This new generation of buyers demands top of the range products, finishing and quality. Bringing the branded amenities they love into their private residences was the next natural step.”

Villa d'Este – inspired by the famous Lake Como hotel - is the first private residence in Dubai to have its own private, branded gym, with fitness company 1Rebel launching its brand new home range concept.

1Rebel is the name behind one of Dubai's most luxurious fitness destinations in the heart of DIFC, and now one discerning property buyer can experience the 1Rebel difference in the luxury of their own home.

Giles Dean, founder of 1Rebel said:“Staying true to its principles of creating one-of-a-kind fitness spaces, 1Rebel Home delivers dynamic yet functional bespoke home fitness interiors from the 1Rebel team under the 1Rebel brand.”

The property features three brands joining forces for the first time, to deliver a best-in-class property ideal for discerning international buyers who require turn-key properties.

The stunning Al Barari property is now available for immediate sale.

Branded residences are increasingly popular in Dubai, with more than 40 such properties slated for completion in the Emirate over the next 24 months.

The fully revamped and refurbished Villa L'Este now applies the concept of a branded residence to a private villa.

About Belleview Real Estate:

Belleview Real Estate is a boutique, luxury real estate agency. A people-first company, Belleview prides itself on a disruptive business model, giving agents 80% of their generated commission and making business decisions that prioritize their well-being above all else.

Launched in 2003, Belleview Real Estate has a long, proven track record of helping investors navigate the often-complicated Dubai property market, ensuring their investments are safe and profitable. Our business model empowers our agents to 'run their own business within a business', meaning a greater level of ownership over the service they provide.