Apple's Iphone 12 Safe To Use In France, Regulator Says

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The software update released by Apple for its iPhone 12 smartphones would enable the devices to comply with France's radiation exposure limits, the French National Frequency Agency (ANFR) has confirmed.

The accredited laboratory commissioned by the agency has confirmed that the software update can limit the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) values for limbs (i.e. holding the phone in hand) to 3.94 Watts per kilogram (W/kg), below the European Union's recommendation of 4 W/kg, the ANFR said in a press release.

“It is now up to Apple to deploy this software update to all iPhone 12 users in order to bring the equipment in line with current standards,” the agency said, adding that this will allow it to lift the marketing ban on iPhone 12 smartphones in France.

On Sept. 12, the ANFR called on Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market as the device was found to have a SAR of 5.74 W/kg. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author