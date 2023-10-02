Kuwait Defeats Qatar In Asian Qualifiers For Cricket World Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's cricket team won Monday over Qatar's national team, with a score of 130-129 in the Asian competition hosted by Doha, which qualifies for the 2024 Cricket World Cup in the US.

Kuwait's team achieved its third victory in these qualifiers, raising its score to six points. Before today's match, it achieved two consecutive victories against the Qatari and Maldivian teams, while it lost to the Saudi team.

In a statement to KUNA, Mahmoud Abdullah said that the match against Qatar's team was strong, especially since the team players had previously played against Qatar.

It is worth noting that the tournament operates on a league format with each team engaging in two matches against other participating teams, resulting in six matches per team, as the victor of each match earns a valuable two points, with the team that accumulates the most points progressing to the second stage of the qualifiers in Nepal.

Kuwait's team won against the host Qatari team with a score of 124-123, as well as against the Maldives team with a score of 103-100, while it lost to Saudi Arabia at 174-175.

The competition, which includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Maldives, kicked off September 28 in Doha and will last until October 5. (end)

