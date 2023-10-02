Flipkart Sale 2023: Iphone 14 To Cost Less Than Rs 50,000? How Much Will Iphone 14 Plus Cost?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is all set to go live on October 8 and will continue till October 15.

The website of the e-commerce behemoth has already begun to tease its blockbuster sales, but the offers on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 models have everyone's attention. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days, the price of Apple phones is probably going to drop by more than Rs 20,000. And if you use the cards well, you can really purchase the gadgets for under Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively.

Flipkart did not disclose the precise price of the iPhone 14, but it did make an estimate as part of the website's pricing challenge that suggests the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be sold for less than Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively. The customers were also offered the chance to lock the price that was flashed on the specified day since the bargains were announced on October 1 by paying Rs 1999 for the lock fee. Bank incentives are also included in the reduced pricing.

Also Read |

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 to be effectively priced under Rs 40,000?

The Apple iPhone 14 is a competent gadget with a number of noteworthy characteristics. A stunning visual experience is provided by the device's 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, which has thin bezels. With its 1200-nit brightness, the display can produce a bright, vivid image while supporting HDR content and displaying a wide spectrum of colours. Face ID sensors are also built inside the smartphone for safe and simple unlocking.





Also Read |

Google Pixel 8 series listed on Flipkart ahead of launch, pre-orders to begin from THIS date

The iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 are relatively similar, although they differ significantly in terms of the size of their screens. An expanded 6.7-inch liquid retina display is included with the iPhone 14 Plus. It has a new kind of notch, yet it is the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Plus features a Dynamic Island-style notch, whilst the Pro Max has a bigger notch. The iPhone 14 Plus may be the ideal option for you if you want an iPhone with a larger screen but don't want to spend a lot of money.

Also Read |

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023: 5 AMAZING deals on Motorola phones you shouldn't miss