CARRABBA's ITALIAN GRILL UNVEILS FOUR NEW RECIPES TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL PASTA MONTH!

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrabba's Italian Grill, home of authentic Italian cuisine for generations, is setting the table for a special National Pasta Month celebration this October. Linguine lovers, fettucine fans and other pasta-ficionados will be treated to new chef-inspired pasta dishes Oct. 2-29 as the restaurants reveal a new dish each week. Guests can also show their pasta love for a chance to win prizes by entering the #PastaLoversChallenge.

Scampi Damien, Carrabba's Italian Grill

The 'Four Weeks of Pasta' will feature off-menu entrées highlighting new recipes and insider secret selections not advertised on Carrabba's dining menu including:



Monday-Sunday, Oct. 2-8: Scampi Damien (Secret Menu Entrée): Sauteed shrimp, garlic, lemon butter sauce and herb mix over linguine.

Monday-Sunday, Oct. 9-15 : Shrimp & Chicken Spaghetti Carbonara: Spaghetti tossed in a rich bacon cream sauce with eggs, parmesan and romano cheeses, diced tomatoes and bacon topped with wood-grilled chicken and shrimp.

Monday-Sunday, Oct. 16-22: Mezzaluna Carrabba (Secret Menu Entrée): Half-moon ravioli with chicken, ricotta, parmesan, romano cheese and spinach in an Alfredo sauce with sautéed mushrooms and peas. Monday-Sunday, Oct. 23-29: Pasta Toscana with Chicken: Fettuccine, spinach, and mushrooms tossed in a roasted garlic cream sauce with grilled chicken.

"We all know and love the Carrabba's pasta classics like our Spaghetti, Lasagne and Fettucini but the pastabilities are endless," said Pat Hafner, Carrabba's Italian Grill President. "We're excited to introduce guests to four new recipes that continue to build on the foundation of Italian cuisine with a fun way to celebrate Italian cooking during National Pasta Month."

Adoro la pasta?! (Do you adore pasta?!) When guests order the Scampi Damien or Shrimp & Chicken Spaghetti

Carbonara during the first two weeks of National Pasta Month,

they have an opportunity to join Carrabba's #PastaLoversChallenge with two easy ways to enter:



Couples can recreate the famous cartoon spaghetti kiss scene featuring the pasta of the week. Guests can post a video trying the featured pasta of the week.

For either option, make sure to post on TikTok tagging @carrabbas_official and include #PastaLoversChallenge in the caption for a chance to win gift cards and gift baskets full of fun. The contest ends Oct. 16 and winners will be announced on National Pasta Day, Tuesday, Oct. 17. For complete details on entering, follow along @carrabbas_official on TikTok.

