Azerbaijan Launches Practical Activities For Reintegration Of Armenian Residents - Presidential Administration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Republic of Azerbaijan has launched tangible work in
relation to the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the
Karabakh region, Azernews reports, citing the
Presidential Administration.
In this regard, Ramin Mammadov, the designated official
responsible for contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh, met
with representatives of Armenian residents in the cities of Yevlakh
and Khojaly on September 21, 25 and 29, 2023.
Reintegration plans of the Republic of Azerbaijan were
presented, and discussions were held during the said meetings.
It was noted that reintegration is carried out on the basis of
the Constitution, laws and international obligations of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and within the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The equality of rights and freedoms, including security, is
guaranteed to everyone regardless of their ethnic, religious or
linguistic affiliation.
Legal and Governance sphere:
Governance in areas inhabited by Armenian residents is carried
out through the offices of special representatives of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Residents may be involved in the
work of the offices of the special representatives.
According to the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
municipalities are formed through elections.
Citizenship issues of residents are addressed based on relevant
procedures and in accordance with the Constitution and legislation
of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Security sphere:
The process of disarmament and disbandment is completed, and all
weapons are collected from residents.
The internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan are
responsible for ensuring public order and security of residents in
the area. Residents may be recruited to internal affairs
bodies.
Economic sphere:
Over a certain period of time, the provision of physical and
social infrastructure (education, healthcare, energy, gas, water,
roads, communications, irrigation, etc.) in areas populated by
residents is brought in line with the average level across the
country.
The incentive package related to the special economic regime and
introduced for the purpose of accelerating economic development in
Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, including tax and
customs concessions, applies to areas populated by residents.
Full circulation of the national currency of the Republic of
Azerbaijan is ensured.
Support measures are implemented to encourage entrepreneurial
activity in areas populated by residents. Low-interest loans,
interest subsidization, loan guarantees, and other financial
instruments utilized to enhance business access to finance in the
country also apply to areas populated by residents.
Farmers are provided with subsidies and exemptions from all
taxes except for the land tax.
Property issues are regulated in accordance with the laws of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
Social sphere:
Residents are covered by a system of remunerations and social
payments existing in the country.
Residents are entitled to social benefits, social services and
employment programs for Karabakh and East Zangezur economic
regions.
Residents can benefit from field services (Mobile ASAN and
Mobile DOST).
Cultural, educational and religious
spheres:
The right of residents to preserve and develop their culture and
ethno-cultural peculiarities is guaranteed.
The freedom of religion and protection of cultural and religious
monuments are guaranteed.
Opportunities are created for the use of the Armenian
language.
Contacts with representatives of Armenian residents regarding
reintegration will be continued.
MENAFN02102023000195011045ID1107174501
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.