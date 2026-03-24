Fresh Cargo Transit To Armenia Passes Through Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A new batch of goods is set to be transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan today, marking another step in the ongoing transit operations through the country's territory, AzerNEWS reports.

The shipment will include four railcars of fertilizer and one railcar of buckwheat. The cargo will pass through Azerbaijan in transit en route to Armenia.

The development follows Azerbaijan's decision to lift longstanding restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia. On October 21, 2025, President Ilham Aliyev announced during a joint press statement with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that all limitations on transit shipments to Armenia-imposed since the period of occupation-had been removed. He noted that the first such shipment under the new framework involved the delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

Since then, a series of consignments have been sent through Azerbaijan. On December 18, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) delivered 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

Further shipments followed in early 2026. On January 9, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo-carried in 48 railcars-was dispatched, including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel. Two days later, on January 11, another train consisting of 18 railcars transported 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline.

Transit operations continued in the following months. On February 25, Azerbaijan sent 4,500 tons of diesel fuel to Armenia. On March 5, an additional 31 railcars carrying 1,984 tons of diesel fuel, along with two railcars loaded with 135 tons of Russian fertilizer, were dispatched. This was followed on March 9 by a freight train of seven railcars carrying Russian grain.

Most recently, on March 11, Azerbaijan facilitated the transit of grain shipments totaling 1,023 tons (770 tons net weight), transported in 11 railcars.

These developments underscore a growing pattern of logistical cooperation in the region, as Azerbaijan increasingly positions itself as a transit hub for goods moving toward Armenia.