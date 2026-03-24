Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Agree To Develop Roadmap For Agricultural Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed the expansion of joint projects in the agricultural sector and agreed to develop a roadmap for further cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov and Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Almaz Zheenaliev on the sidelines of the Italy-Central Asia (C5) + Azerbaijan International Agribusiness Forum.

Particular attention was paid to accelerating the digitalization of agriculture. The sides emphasized the importance of this area and exchanged views on the possible introduction of Uzbekistan's experience in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The dialogue also focused on expanding cooperation in livestock development, production and processing of animal products, vegetable oil manufacturing, and horticulture. In addition, the parties discussed specific proposals related to potato farming, increasing meat production, and improving efficiency through the introduction of modern technologies.

The parties acknowledged the necessity to enhance collaborative efforts that yield reciprocal advantages by executing joint initiatives, securing investments, and fostering industrial partnerships.

Meanwhile, Tashkent is hosting the international business forum “Regenerative Agriculture and Digitalization for Sustainable Agro-Ecosystems” on March 23-24, with the participation of representatives from Italy, Central Asian countries, and Azerbaijan.