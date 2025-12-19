New Panama-Canada Route Strengthens Air Connectivity -
This new route expands travel options for both tourists and business travelers, in a context marked by high-impact international events. With the addition of this route, Tocumen expands its air network and consolidates its position as the region's main connecting hub, with flights to more than 90 destinations in the Americas and Europe. The new service strengthens connectivity between North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America, facilitating passenger transit during peak season.
AITSA's growth supports this expansion. Between January and October 2025, Tocumen handled more than 17.3 million passengers, an 8% increase compared to the same period of the previous year, according to official figures. This performance confirms its role as a gateway to Latin America and a key platform for tourism, trade, and services. WestJet's route also complements the recent interline agreement between the Canadian airline and Copa Airlines, which will allow travelers to make more agile connections between Canada and various destinations in Latin America, such as Colombia, Brazil and Argentina, with a single ticket, integrated baggage and a single check-in process.
