New Panama-Canada Route Strengthens Air Connectivity

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Tocumen International Airport (AITSA) is strengthening its network of connections with the inauguration of a new direct route between Calgary and Panama City, operated by the Canadian airline WestJet. This service responds to the growing demand for air travel between the two countries and reinforces Panama's strategic role as a regional hub. WestJet began operations this week and will maintain the frequency until April 25, 2026, with four weekly nonstop flights between Calgary and Panama, using Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

This new route expands travel options for both tourists and business travelers, in a context marked by high-impact international events. With the addition of this route, Tocumen expands its air network and consolidates its position as the region's main connecting hub, with flights to more than 90 destinations in the Americas and Europe. The new service strengthens connectivity between North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America, facilitating passenger transit during peak season.

AITSA's growth supports this expansion. Between January and October 2025, Tocumen handled more than 17.3 million passengers, an 8% increase compared to the same period of the previous year, according to official figures. This performance confirms its role as a gateway to Latin America and a key platform for tourism, trade, and services. WestJet's route also complements the recent interline agreement between the Canadian airline and Copa Airlines, which will allow travelers to make more agile connections between Canada and various destinations in Latin America, such as Colombia, Brazil and Argentina, with a single ticket, integrated baggage and a single check-in process.