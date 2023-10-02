Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy increases to 12.3 percent in Q2 to reach USD42bn

(MENAFN) Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy surged by 12.3 percent in the second three months of this year, joined by a 3.5 percent upsurge in its total gross domestic product (GPD), as reported by the Statistics Centre — Abu Dhabi.



The emirate’s real non-oil GDP increased to 154 billion dirhams (USD42 billion), recording its maximum since 9 years. This hike shows a record for the first three months of 2023, exceeding 146 billion dirhams (USD39.7 billion).



SCAD’s statistical approximations showed soar in the construction industry, with a yearly grow of 19.1 percent, standing at 25.3 billion dirhams (USD6.88 billion).



The economic sphere rose by 29.7 percent in the second three months of this year in comparison to the same time in 2022 as well, amounting to 18.3 billion dirhams (USD4.98 billion).



The industrial subdivision also grew by 7 percent in Q2 to 25 billion dirhams (USD6.80 billion) in comparison to the same period in the last year.



The real estate industry increased to 9.8 billion (USD 2.66 billion) dirhams in the second three months from 9.3 billion dirhams (USD2.53 billion) in the first quarter in 2023.



Additionally, wholesale and retail sector activities reached their maximum three-monthly worth since 2014, standing at 16.7 billion dirhams (USD 4.54 billion).

